천 터키 리라 → 콜롬비아 페소

실제 환율로 TRY → COP 변환

1,000 try
130,047 cop

1.00000 TRY = 130.04700 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.913250.784098281.11382.84841.34073.672830.8465
1 EUR1.0950510.858645307.83390.72311.468134.021933.7785
1 GBP1.275351.164631358.517105.6611.709864.6841139.3401
1 PKR0.003557290.003248520.0027892610.2947160.004769260.01306520.10973

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 콜롬비아 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 COP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → COP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 콜롬비아 페소
1 TRY130.04700 COP
5 TRY650.23500 COP
10 TRY1300.47000 COP
20 TRY2600.94000 COP
50 TRY6502.35000 COP
100 TRY13004.70000 COP
250 TRY32511.75000 COP
500 TRY65023.50000 COP
1000 TRY130047.00000 COP
2000 TRY260094.00000 COP
5000 TRY650235.00000 COP
10000 TRY1300470.00000 COP
환율 콜롬비아 페소 / 터키 리라
1 COP0.00769 TRY
5 COP0.03845 TRY
10 COP0.07690 TRY
20 COP0.15379 TRY
50 COP0.38448 TRY
100 COP0.76895 TRY
250 COP1.92239 TRY
500 COP3.84477 TRY
1000 COP7.68955 TRY
2000 COP15.37910 TRY
5000 COP38.44775 TRY
10000 COP76.89550 TRY