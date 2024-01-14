50 터키 리라 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 TRY → CHF 변환

50 try
1.42 chf

1.00000 TRY = 0.02834 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 스위스 프랑
1 TRY0.02834 CHF
5 TRY0.14169 CHF
10 TRY0.28338 CHF
20 TRY0.56675 CHF
50 TRY1.41688 CHF
100 TRY2.83375 CHF
250 TRY7.08438 CHF
500 TRY14.16875 CHF
1000 TRY28.33750 CHF
2000 TRY56.67500 CHF
5000 TRY141.68750 CHF
10000 TRY283.37500 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 터키 리라
1 CHF35.28900 TRY
5 CHF176.44500 TRY
10 CHF352.89000 TRY
20 CHF705.78000 TRY
50 CHF1764.45000 TRY
100 CHF3528.90000 TRY
250 CHF8822.25000 TRY
500 CHF17644.50000 TRY
1000 CHF35289.00000 TRY
2000 CHF70578.00000 TRY
5000 CHF176445.00000 TRY
10000 CHF352890.00000 TRY