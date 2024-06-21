10 스웨덴 크로나 → 피지 달러

실제 환율로 SEK → FJD 변환

10 sek
2.14 fjd

kr1.000 SEK = FJ$0.2141 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

스웨덴 크로나 → 피지 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 FJD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 SEK → FJD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교

환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 피지 달러
1 SEK0.21406 FJD
5 SEK1.07029 FJD
10 SEK2.14057 FJD
20 SEK4.28114 FJD
50 SEK10.70285 FJD
100 SEK21.40570 FJD
250 SEK53.51425 FJD
500 SEK107.02850 FJD
1000 SEK214.05700 FJD
2000 SEK428.11400 FJD
5000 SEK1,070.28500 FJD
10000 SEK2,140.57000 FJD
환율 피지 달러 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 FJD4.67166 SEK
5 FJD23.35830 SEK
10 FJD46.71660 SEK
20 FJD93.43320 SEK
50 FJD233.58300 SEK
100 FJD467.16600 SEK
250 FJD1,167.91500 SEK
500 FJD2,335.83000 SEK
1000 FJD4,671.66000 SEK
2000 FJD9,343.32000 SEK
5000 FJD23,358.30000 SEK
10000 FJD46,716.60000 SEK