솔로몬 제도 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 0.973 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.737% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.976 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.966 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.866% decrease in value.