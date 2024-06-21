5 루마니아 레우 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 RON → LKR 변환

5 ron
328.17 lkr

L1.000 RON = Sr65.63 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3691.5020.791.3540.89283.609
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6080.8461.450.95589.516
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.08
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9010.59455.654

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 스리랑카 루피
1 RON65.63490 LKR
5 RON328.17450 LKR
10 RON656.34900 LKR
20 RON1,312.69800 LKR
50 RON3,281.74500 LKR
100 RON6,563.49000 LKR
250 RON16,408.72500 LKR
500 RON32,817.45000 LKR
1000 RON65,634.90000 LKR
2000 RON131,269.80000 LKR
5000 RON328,174.50000 LKR
10000 RON656,349.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 루마니아 레우
1 LKR0.01524 RON
5 LKR0.07618 RON
10 LKR0.15236 RON
20 LKR0.30472 RON
50 LKR0.76179 RON
100 LKR1.52358 RON
250 LKR3.80895 RON
500 LKR7.61790 RON
1000 LKR15.23580 RON
2000 LKR30.47160 RON
5000 LKR76.17900 RON
10000 LKR152.35800 RON