천 노르웨이 크로네 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 NOK → AUD 변환

1,000 nok
145.33 aud

1.00000 NOK = 0.14533 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
노르웨이 크로네 → 호주 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AUD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → AUD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 호주 달러
1 NOK0.14533 AUD
5 NOK0.72666 AUD
10 NOK1.45332 AUD
20 NOK2.90664 AUD
50 NOK7.26660 AUD
100 NOK14.53320 AUD
250 NOK36.33300 AUD
500 NOK72.66600 AUD
1000 NOK145.33200 AUD
2000 NOK290.66400 AUD
5000 NOK726.66000 AUD
10000 NOK1453.32000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 AUD6.88081 NOK
5 AUD34.40405 NOK
10 AUD68.80810 NOK
20 AUD137.61620 NOK
50 AUD344.04050 NOK
100 AUD688.08100 NOK
250 AUD1720.20250 NOK
500 AUD3440.40500 NOK
1000 AUD6880.81000 NOK
2000 AUD13761.62000 NOK
5000 AUD34404.05000 NOK
10000 AUD68808.10000 NOK