라이베리아 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.093 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.596% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.096 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.579% increase in value.