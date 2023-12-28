CFA franc BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the CFA franc BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb history summary. This is the CFA franc BCEAO (XOF) to Chinese yuan rmb (CNY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XOF and CNY historical data from 28-12-2018 to 28-12-2023.

1.000 xof
12,04 cny

1.00000 XOF = 0.01204 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 28 Des 2023
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies on 28 Desember 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8674351.111292.48281.46641.623020.93414518.7888
1 GBP1.1528211.281106.6151.690471.871031.076921.6599
1 USD0.89990.78064183.22791.319651.46060.8406516.9086
1 INR0.01081280.009379550.012015210.01585590.01754940.01010060.20316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.