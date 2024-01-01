100 CFA francs beac to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert XAF to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 xaf
73.68 kzt

FCFA1.000 XAF = ₸0.7368 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4581.3750.9330.7851.3531.51183.549
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.0510.0430.0730.0824.527
1 CAD0.72713.42410.6780.5710.9841.09960.765
1 EUR1.07219.7881.47410.8421.451.6289.569

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XAF0,73680 KZT
5 XAF3,68402 KZT
10 XAF7,36803 KZT
20 XAF14,73606 KZT
50 XAF36,84015 KZT
100 XAF73,68030 KZT
250 XAF184,20075 KZT
500 XAF368,40150 KZT
1000 XAF736,80300 KZT
2000 XAF1.473,60600 KZT
5000 XAF3.684,01500 KZT
10000 XAF7.368,03000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KZT1,35721 XAF
5 KZT6,78605 XAF
10 KZT13,57210 XAF
20 KZT27,14420 XAF
50 KZT67,86050 XAF
100 KZT135,72100 XAF
250 KZT339,30250 XAF
500 KZT678,60500 XAF
1000 KZT1.357,21000 XAF
2000 KZT2.714,42000 XAF
5000 KZT6.786,05000 XAF
10000 KZT13.572,10000 XAF