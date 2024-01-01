2,000 CFA francs beac to Danish kroner

Convert XAF to DKK at the real exchange rate

2,000 xaf
22.74 dkk

FCFA1.000 XAF = kr0.01137 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4641.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.547
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.050.0430.0730.0824.525
1 CAD0.72813.43310.6780.5710.9841.09960.781
1 EUR1.07319.8161.47510.8421.4521.62189.662

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Danish Krone
1 XAF0,01137 DKK
5 XAF0,05686 DKK
10 XAF0,11372 DKK
20 XAF0,22743 DKK
50 XAF0,56859 DKK
100 XAF1,13717 DKK
250 XAF2,84293 DKK
500 XAF5,68585 DKK
1000 XAF11,37170 DKK
2000 XAF22,74340 DKK
5000 XAF56,85850 DKK
10000 XAF113,71700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFA Franc BEAC
1 DKK87,93760 XAF
5 DKK439,68800 XAF
10 DKK879,37600 XAF
20 DKK1.758,75200 XAF
50 DKK4.396,88000 XAF
100 DKK8.793,76000 XAF
250 DKK21.984,40000 XAF
500 DKK43.968,80000 XAF
1000 DKK87.937,60000 XAF
2000 DKK175.875,20000 XAF
5000 DKK439.688,00000 XAF
10000 DKK879.376,00000 XAF