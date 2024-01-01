250 Samoan talas to US dollars

Convert WST to USD at the real exchange rate

250 wst
91.77 usd

WS$1.000 WST = $0.3671 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4331.3740.78483.5451.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7911.4750.84289.6981.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2270.9110.5255.4160.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5320.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / US Dollar
1 WST0,36710 USD
5 WST1,83550 USD
10 WST3,67100 USD
20 WST7,34200 USD
50 WST18,35500 USD
100 WST36,71000 USD
250 WST91,77500 USD
500 WST183,55000 USD
1000 WST367,10000 USD
2000 WST734,20000 USD
5000 WST1.835,50000 USD
10000 WST3.671,00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 USD2,72405 WST
5 USD13,62025 WST
10 USD27,24050 WST
20 USD54,48100 WST
50 USD136,20250 WST
100 USD272,40500 WST
250 USD681,01250 WST
500 USD1.362,02500 WST
1000 USD2.724,05000 WST
2000 USD5.448,10000 WST
5000 USD13.620,25000 WST
10000 USD27.240,50000 WST