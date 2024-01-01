10 Samoan talas to Turkish liras

Convert WST to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 wst
119.31 try

WS$1.000 WST = TL11.93 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9321.50818.4421.3740.78483.5441.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7991.4750.84289.6891.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2280.9110.5255.3940.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0740.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkish Lira
1 WST11,93130 TRY
5 WST59,65650 TRY
10 WST119,31300 TRY
20 WST238,62600 TRY
50 WST596,56500 TRY
100 WST1.193,13000 TRY
250 WST2.982,82500 TRY
500 WST5.965,65000 TRY
1000 WST11.931,30000 TRY
2000 WST23.862,60000 TRY
5000 WST59.656,50000 TRY
10000 WST119.313,00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Samoan Tala
1 TRY0,08381 WST
5 TRY0,41906 WST
10 TRY0,83813 WST
20 TRY1,67626 WST
50 TRY4,19065 WST
100 TRY8,38129 WST
250 TRY20,95323 WST
500 TRY41,90645 WST
1000 TRY83,81290 WST
2000 TRY167,62580 WST
5000 TRY419,06450 WST
10000 TRY838,12900 WST