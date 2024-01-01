Convert WST to TJS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Samoan talas to Tajikistani somonis

5,000 wst
19,711.60 tjs

WS$1.000 WST = SM3.942 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4431.3740.78483.5441.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.8021.4750.84289.7011.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2290.9110.5255.3980.897
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tajikistani Somoni
1 WST3,94232 TJS
5 WST19,71160 TJS
10 WST39,42320 TJS
20 WST78,84640 TJS
50 WST197,11600 TJS
100 WST394,23200 TJS
250 WST985,58000 TJS
500 WST1.971,16000 TJS
1000 WST3.942,32000 TJS
2000 WST7.884,64000 TJS
5000 WST19.711,60000 TJS
10000 WST39.423,20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Samoan Tala
1 TJS0,25366 WST
5 TJS1,26829 WST
10 TJS2,53658 WST
20 TJS5,07316 WST
50 TJS12,68290 WST
100 TJS25,36580 WST
250 TJS63,41450 WST
500 TJS126,82900 WST
1000 TJS253,65800 WST
2000 TJS507,31600 WST
5000 TJS1.268,29000 WST
10000 TJS2.536,58000 WST