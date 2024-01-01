5 Samoan talas to Surinamese dollars

Convert WST to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 wst
57.96 srd

WS$1.000 WST = $11.59 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4411.3740.78483.5451.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.7991.4750.84289.6981.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2250.9110.5255.3820.896
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Surinamese Dollar
1 WST11,59280 SRD
5 WST57,96400 SRD
10 WST115,92800 SRD
20 WST231,85600 SRD
50 WST579,64000 SRD
100 WST1.159,28000 SRD
250 WST2.898,20000 SRD
500 WST5.796,40000 SRD
1000 WST11.592,80000 SRD
2000 WST23.185,60000 SRD
5000 WST57.964,00000 SRD
10000 WST115.928,00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SRD0,08626 WST
5 SRD0,43130 WST
10 SRD0,86260 WST
20 SRD1,72520 WST
50 SRD4,31301 WST
100 SRD8,62602 WST
250 SRD21,56505 WST
500 SRD43,13010 WST
1000 SRD86,26020 WST
2000 SRD172,52040 WST
5000 SRD431,30100 WST
10000 SRD862,60200 WST