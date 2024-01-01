amount-spellout.1000 Samoan talas to British pounds sterling

Convert WST to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
288.09 gbp

WS$1.000 WST = £0.2881 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4451.3740.78483.551.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8071.4760.84289.721.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2270.9110.5255.3850.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / British Pound Sterling
1 WST0,28810 GBP
5 WST1,44048 GBP
10 WST2,88095 GBP
20 WST5,76190 GBP
50 WST14,40475 GBP
100 WST28,80950 GBP
250 WST72,02375 GBP
500 WST144,04750 GBP
1000 WST288,09500 GBP
2000 WST576,19000 GBP
5000 WST1.440,47500 GBP
10000 WST2.880,95000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Samoan Tala
1 GBP3,47108 WST
5 GBP17,35540 WST
10 GBP34,71080 WST
20 GBP69,42160 WST
50 GBP173,55400 WST
100 GBP347,10800 WST
250 GBP867,77000 WST
500 GBP1.735,54000 WST
1000 GBP3.471,08000 WST
2000 GBP6.942,16000 WST
5000 GBP17.355,40000 WST
10000 GBP34.710,80000 WST