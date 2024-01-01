Convert WST to DOP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Samoan talas to Dominican pesos

10,000 wst
2,18,030 dop

WS$1.000 WST = $21.80 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50718.4361.3740.78483.5491.351
1 EUR1.07411.61819.8041.4760.84289.7481.451
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2370.9120.5255.4560.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0750.0434.5320.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Dominican Peso
1 WST21,80300 DOP
5 WST109,01500 DOP
10 WST218,03000 DOP
20 WST436,06000 DOP
50 WST1.090,15000 DOP
100 WST2.180,30000 DOP
250 WST5.450,75000 DOP
500 WST10.901,50000 DOP
1000 WST21.803,00000 DOP
2000 WST43.606,00000 DOP
5000 WST109.015,00000 DOP
10000 WST218.030,00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Samoan Tala
1 DOP0,04587 WST
5 DOP0,22933 WST
10 DOP0,45865 WST
20 DOP0,91731 WST
50 DOP2,29327 WST
100 DOP4,58653 WST
250 DOP11,46633 WST
500 DOP22,93265 WST
1000 DOP45,86530 WST
2000 DOP91,73060 WST
5000 DOP229,32650 WST
10000 DOP458,65300 WST