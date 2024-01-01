amount-spellout.10000 Samoan talas to Bermudan dollars

Convert WST to BMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 wst
3,673.50 bmd

WS$1.000 WST = $0.3674 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50718.4181.3740.78483.5621.351
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7871.4760.84289.771.452
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2230.9120.5255.4560.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5370.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bermudan Dollar
1 WST0,36735 BMD
5 WST1,83675 BMD
10 WST3,67350 BMD
20 WST7,34700 BMD
50 WST18,36750 BMD
100 WST36,73500 BMD
250 WST91,83750 BMD
500 WST183,67500 BMD
1000 WST367,35000 BMD
2000 WST734,70000 BMD
5000 WST1.836,75000 BMD
10000 WST3.673,50000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BMD2,72220 WST
5 BMD13,61100 WST
10 BMD27,22200 WST
20 BMD54,44400 WST
50 BMD136,11000 WST
100 BMD272,22000 WST
250 BMD680,55000 WST
500 BMD1.361,10000 WST
1000 BMD2.722,20000 WST
2000 BMD5.444,40000 WST
5000 BMD13.611,00000 WST
10000 BMD27.222,00000 WST