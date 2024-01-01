Convert VUV to VND at the real exchange rate

5 Vanuatu vatus to Vietnamese dongs

5 vuv
1,059 vnd

VT1.000 VUV = ₫211.8 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72423.51.1881.7531.276106.6011.923
1 SGD0.58113.6310.6891.0170.7461.8341.116
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.0510.0750.0544.5360.082
1 EUR0.8421.45219.78611.4761.07489.7531.619

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
1 VUV211,77800 VND
5 VUV1.058,89000 VND
10 VUV2.117,78000 VND
20 VUV4.235,56000 VND
50 VUV10.588,90000 VND
100 VUV21.177,80000 VND
250 VUV52.944,50000 VND
500 VUV105.889,00000 VND
1000 VUV211.778,00000 VND
2000 VUV423.556,00000 VND
5000 VUV1.058.890,00000 VND
10000 VUV2.117.780,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
1000 VND4,72193 VUV
2000 VND9,44386 VUV
5000 VND23,60965 VUV
10000 VND47,21930 VUV
20000 VND94,43860 VUV
50000 VND236,09650 VUV
100000 VND472,19300 VUV
200000 VND944,38600 VUV
500000 VND2.360,96500 VUV
1000000 VND4.721,93000 VUV
2000000 VND9.443,86000 VUV
5000000 VND23.609,65000 VUV