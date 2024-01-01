Convert VUV to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 Vanuatu vatus to Singapore dollars

500 vuv
5.62 sgd

VT1.000 VUV = S$0.01124 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72423.5041.1881.7531.276106.6171.923
1 SGD0.58113.6330.6891.0170.7461.8421.115
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.0510.0750.0544.5360.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.78811.4761.07489.761.619

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0,01124 SGD
5 VUV0,05621 SGD
10 VUV0,11241 SGD
20 VUV0,22483 SGD
50 VUV0,56207 SGD
100 VUV1,12414 SGD
250 VUV2,81035 SGD
500 VUV5,62070 SGD
1000 VUV11,24140 SGD
2000 VUV22,48280 SGD
5000 VUV56,20700 SGD
10000 VUV112,41400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD88,95670 VUV
5 SGD444,78350 VUV
10 SGD889,56700 VUV
20 SGD1.779,13400 VUV
50 SGD4.447,83500 VUV
100 SGD8.895,67000 VUV
250 SGD22.239,17500 VUV
500 SGD44.478,35000 VUV
1000 SGD88.956,70000 VUV
2000 SGD177.913,40000 VUV
5000 SGD444.783,50000 VUV
10000 SGD889.567,00000 VUV