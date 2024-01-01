20 Vanuatu vatus to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert VUV to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 vuv
50.53 lkr

VT1.000 VUV = Sr2.526 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VUV2,52627 LKR
5 VUV12,63135 LKR
10 VUV25,26270 LKR
20 VUV50,52540 LKR
50 VUV126,31350 LKR
100 VUV252,62700 LKR
250 VUV631,56750 LKR
500 VUV1.263,13500 LKR
1000 VUV2.526,27000 LKR
2000 VUV5.052,54000 LKR
5000 VUV12.631,35000 LKR
10000 VUV25.262,70000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LKR0,39584 VUV
5 LKR1,97920 VUV
10 LKR3,95840 VUV
20 LKR7,91680 VUV
50 LKR19,79200 VUV
100 LKR39,58400 VUV
250 LKR98,96000 VUV
500 LKR197,92000 VUV
1000 LKR395,84000 VUV
2000 LKR791,68000 VUV
5000 LKR1.979,20000 VUV
10000 LKR3.958,40000 VUV