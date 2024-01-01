50 Vanuatu vatus to British pounds sterling

Convert VUV to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 vuv
0.33 gbp

VT1.000 VUV = £0.006524 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5191.1871.7531.275106.5551.925
1 SGD0.58113.6470.6891.0170.7461.8271.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.050.0750.0544.5310.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.80611.4761.07489.7331.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / British Pound Sterling
1 VUV0,00652 GBP
5 VUV0,03262 GBP
10 VUV0,06524 GBP
20 VUV0,13048 GBP
50 VUV0,32620 GBP
100 VUV0,65241 GBP
250 VUV1,63103 GBP
500 VUV3,26205 GBP
1000 VUV6,52410 GBP
2000 VUV13,04820 GBP
5000 VUV32,62050 GBP
10000 VUV65,24100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GBP153,27800 VUV
5 GBP766,39000 VUV
10 GBP1.532,78000 VUV
20 GBP3.065,56000 VUV
50 GBP7.663,90000 VUV
100 GBP15.327,80000 VUV
250 GBP38.319,50000 VUV
500 GBP76.639,00000 VUV
1000 GBP153.278,00000 VUV
2000 GBP306.556,00000 VUV
5000 GBP766.390,00000 VUV
10000 GBP1.532.780,00000 VUV