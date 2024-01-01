Convert VUV to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 Vanuatu vatus to Euros

250 vuv
1.94 eur

VT1.000 VUV = €0.007749 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.531.1881.7531.275106.5341.925
1 SGD0.58113.6540.6891.0170.7461.821.117
1 ZAR0.0420.07310.050.0750.0544.5280.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81411.4761.07489.7081.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Euro
1 VUV0,00775 EUR
5 VUV0,03875 EUR
10 VUV0,07749 EUR
20 VUV0,15498 EUR
50 VUV0,38745 EUR
100 VUV0,77490 EUR
250 VUV1,93726 EUR
500 VUV3,87451 EUR
1000 VUV7,74902 EUR
2000 VUV15,49804 EUR
5000 VUV38,74510 EUR
10000 VUV77,49020 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EUR129,04900 VUV
5 EUR645,24500 VUV
10 EUR1.290,49000 VUV
20 EUR2.580,98000 VUV
50 EUR6.452,45000 VUV
100 EUR12.904,90000 VUV
250 EUR32.262,25000 VUV
500 EUR64.524,50000 VUV
1000 EUR129.049,00000 VUV
2000 EUR258.098,00000 VUV
5000 EUR645.245,00000 VUV
10000 EUR1.290.490,00000 VUV