1 Vanuatu vatu to Chilean pesos

Convert VUV to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 vuv
8 clp

VT1.000 VUV = $7.640 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7,63951 CLP
5 VUV38,19755 CLP
10 VUV76,39510 CLP
20 VUV152,79020 CLP
50 VUV381,97550 CLP
100 VUV763,95100 CLP
250 VUV1.909,87750 CLP
500 VUV3.819,75500 CLP
1000 VUV7.639,51000 CLP
2000 VUV15.279,02000 CLP
5000 VUV38.197,55000 CLP
10000 VUV76.395,10000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0,13090 VUV
5 CLP0,65449 VUV
10 CLP1,30898 VUV
20 CLP2,61796 VUV
50 CLP6,54490 VUV
100 CLP13,08980 VUV
250 CLP32,72450 VUV
500 CLP65,44900 VUV
1000 CLP130,89800 VUV
2000 CLP261,79600 VUV
5000 CLP654,49000 VUV
10000 CLP1.308,98000 VUV