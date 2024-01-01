2,000 Vanuatu vatus to Bulgarian levs

Convert VUV to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 vuv
30.31 bgn

VT1.000 VUV = лв0.01515 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72423.5351.1881.7531.275106.5361.926
1 SGD0.58113.6550.6891.0170.7461.8121.117
1 ZAR0.0420.07310.050.0740.0544.5270.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81811.4761.07489.7071.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bulgarian Lev
1 VUV0,01515 BGN
5 VUV0,07577 BGN
10 VUV0,15154 BGN
20 VUV0,30308 BGN
50 VUV0,75771 BGN
100 VUV1,51541 BGN
250 VUV3,78853 BGN
500 VUV7,57705 BGN
1000 VUV15,15410 BGN
2000 VUV30,30820 BGN
5000 VUV75,77050 BGN
10000 VUV151,54100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BGN65,98860 VUV
5 BGN329,94300 VUV
10 BGN659,88600 VUV
20 BGN1.319,77200 VUV
50 BGN3.299,43000 VUV
100 BGN6.598,86000 VUV
250 BGN16.497,15000 VUV
500 BGN32.994,30000 VUV
1000 BGN65.988,60000 VUV
2000 BGN131.977,20000 VUV
5000 BGN329.943,00000 VUV
10000 BGN659.886,00000 VUV