20 Vanuatu vatus to Argentine pesos

Convert VUV to ARS at the real exchange rate

20 vuv
150.14 ars

VT1.000 VUV = $7.507 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5341.1881.7531.275106.5331.925
1 SGD0.58113.6560.6891.0170.7461.8151.117
1 ZAR0.0420.07310.050.0740.0544.5270.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81611.4761.07489.7031.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Argentine Peso
1 VUV7,50716 ARS
5 VUV37,53580 ARS
10 VUV75,07160 ARS
20 VUV150,14320 ARS
50 VUV375,35800 ARS
100 VUV750,71600 ARS
250 VUV1.876,79000 ARS
500 VUV3.753,58000 ARS
1000 VUV7.507,16000 ARS
2000 VUV15.014,32000 ARS
5000 VUV37.535,80000 ARS
10000 VUV75.071,60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ARS0,13321 VUV
5 ARS0,66603 VUV
10 ARS1,33206 VUV
20 ARS2,66412 VUV
50 ARS6,66030 VUV
100 ARS13,32060 VUV
250 ARS33,30150 VUV
500 ARS66,60300 VUV
1000 ARS133,20600 VUV
2000 ARS266,41200 VUV
5000 ARS666,03000 VUV
10000 ARS1.332,06000 VUV