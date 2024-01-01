Convert VND to UZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Uzbekistan soms

2,000 vnd
992.62 uzs

₫1.000 VND = so'm0.4963 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9311.3511,377.391.37536.783157.125
1 AUD0.66210.6170.895912.4520.91124.367104.087
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4511,478.971.47639.495168.71
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,019.191.01727.217116.264

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uzbekistan Som
1000 VND496,31100 UZS
2000 VND992,62200 UZS
5000 VND2.481,55500 UZS
10000 VND4.963,11000 UZS
20000 VND9.926,22000 UZS
50000 VND24.815,55000 UZS
100000 VND49.631,10000 UZS
200000 VND99.262,20000 UZS
500000 VND248.155,50000 UZS
1000000 VND496.311,00000 UZS
2000000 VND992.622,00000 UZS
5000000 VND2.481.555,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 UZS2,01487 VND
5 UZS10,07435 VND
10 UZS20,14870 VND
20 UZS40,29740 VND
50 UZS100,74350 VND
100 UZS201,48700 VND
250 UZS503,71750 VND
500 UZS1.007,43500 VND
1000 UZS2.014,87000 VND
2000 UZS4.029,74000 VND
5000 UZS10.074,35000 VND
10000 UZS20.148,70000 VND