5,000 Vietnamese dongs to US dollars

Convert VND to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 vnd
0.20 usd

₫1.000 VND = $0.00003930 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.811.37436.747156.985
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.9190.91224.383104.167
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.621.47639.466168.595
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,018.331.01727.199116.195

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / US Dollar
1000 VND0,03930 USD
2000 VND0,07861 USD
5000 VND0,19652 USD
10000 VND0,39304 USD
20000 VND0,78609 USD
50000 VND1,96522 USD
100000 VND3,93043 USD
200000 VND7,86086 USD
500000 VND19,65215 USD
1000000 VND39,30430 USD
2000000 VND78,60860 USD
5000000 VND196,52150 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 USD25.442,50000 VND
5 USD127.212,50000 VND
10 USD254.425,00000 VND
20 USD508.850,00000 VND
50 USD1.272.125,00000 VND
100 USD2.544.250,00000 VND
250 USD6.360.625,00000 VND
500 USD12.721.250,00000 VND
1000 USD25.442.500,00000 VND
2000 USD50.885.000,00000 VND
5000 USD127.212.500,00000 VND
10000 USD254.425.000,00000 VND