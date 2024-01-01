50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings
Convert VND to UGX at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
|1000 VND
|146,62900 UGX
|2000 VND
|293,25800 UGX
|5000 VND
|733,14500 UGX
|10000 VND
|1.466,29000 UGX
|20000 VND
|2.932,58000 UGX
|50000 VND
|7.331,45000 UGX
|100000 VND
|14.662,90000 UGX
|200000 VND
|29.325,80000 UGX
|500000 VND
|73.314,50000 UGX
|1000000 VND
|146.629,00000 UGX
|2000000 VND
|293.258,00000 UGX
|5000000 VND
|733.145,00000 UGX
|Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UGX
|6,81992 VND
|5 UGX
|34,09960 VND
|10 UGX
|68,19920 VND
|20 UGX
|136,39840 VND
|50 UGX
|340,99600 VND
|100 UGX
|681,99200 VND
|250 UGX
|1.704,98000 VND
|500 UGX
|3.409,96000 VND
|1000 UGX
|6.819,92000 VND
|2000 UGX
|13.639,84000 VND
|5000 UGX
|34.099,60000 VND
|10000 UGX
|68.199,20000 VND