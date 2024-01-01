Convert VND to MOP at the real exchange rate
5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Macanese patacas
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Macanese patacas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macanese Pataca
|1000 VND
|0,31625 MOP
|2000 VND
|0,63250 MOP
|5000 VND
|1,58125 MOP
|10000 VND
|3,16251 MOP
|20000 VND
|6,32502 MOP
|50000 VND
|15,81255 MOP
|100000 VND
|31,62510 MOP
|200000 VND
|63,25020 MOP
|500000 VND
|158,12550 MOP
|1000000 VND
|316,25100 MOP
|2000000 VND
|632,50200 MOP
|5000000 VND
|1.581,25500 MOP
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MOP
|3.162,04000 VND
|5 MOP
|15.810,20000 VND
|10 MOP
|31.620,40000 VND
|20 MOP
|63.240,80000 VND
|50 MOP
|158.102,00000 VND
|100 MOP
|316.204,00000 VND
|250 MOP
|790.510,00000 VND
|500 MOP
|1.581.020,00000 VND
|1000 MOP
|3.162.040,00000 VND
|2000 MOP
|6.324.080,00000 VND
|5000 MOP
|15.810.200,00000 VND
|10000 MOP
|31.620.400,00000 VND