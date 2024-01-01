5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks

Convert VND to MNT at the real exchange rate

5,00,000 vnd
66,385.50 mnt

₫1.000 VND = ₮0.1328 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
1000 VND132,77100 MNT
2000 VND265,54200 MNT
5000 VND663,85500 MNT
10000 VND1.327,71000 MNT
20000 VND2.655,42000 MNT
50000 VND6.638,55000 MNT
100000 VND13.277,10000 MNT
200000 VND26.554,20000 MNT
500000 VND66.385,50000 MNT
1000000 VND132.771,00000 MNT
2000000 VND265.542,00000 MNT
5000000 VND663.855,00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
1 MNT7,53178 VND
5 MNT37,65890 VND
10 MNT75,31780 VND
20 MNT150,63560 VND
50 MNT376,58900 VND
100 MNT753,17800 VND
250 MNT1.882,94500 VND
500 MNT3.765,89000 VND
1000 MNT7.531,78000 VND
2000 MNT15.063,56000 VND
5000 MNT37.658,90000 VND
10000 MNT75.317,80000 VND