5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks
Convert VND to MNT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
|1000 VND
|132,77100 MNT
|2000 VND
|265,54200 MNT
|5000 VND
|663,85500 MNT
|10000 VND
|1.327,71000 MNT
|20000 VND
|2.655,42000 MNT
|50000 VND
|6.638,55000 MNT
|100000 VND
|13.277,10000 MNT
|200000 VND
|26.554,20000 MNT
|500000 VND
|66.385,50000 MNT
|1000000 VND
|132.771,00000 MNT
|2000000 VND
|265.542,00000 MNT
|5000000 VND
|663.855,00000 MNT
|Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MNT
|7,53178 VND
|5 MNT
|37,65890 VND
|10 MNT
|75,31780 VND
|20 MNT
|150,63560 VND
|50 MNT
|376,58900 VND
|100 MNT
|753,17800 VND
|250 MNT
|1.882,94500 VND
|500 MNT
|3.765,89000 VND
|1000 MNT
|7.531,78000 VND
|2000 MNT
|15.063,56000 VND
|5000 MNT
|37.658,90000 VND
|10000 MNT
|75.317,80000 VND