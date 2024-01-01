Vietnamese dongs to Myanmar kyats today

Convert VND to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
82.60 mmk

₫1.000 VND = K0.08260 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.721.37436.756157.09
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.8590.91224.389104.237
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.591.47639.478168.72
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.451.01727.211116.294

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Myanma Kyat
1000 VND82,60300 MMK
2000 VND165,20600 MMK
5000 VND413,01500 MMK
10000 VND826,03000 MMK
20000 VND1.652,06000 MMK
50000 VND4.130,15000 MMK
100000 VND8.260,30000 MMK
200000 VND16.520,60000 MMK
500000 VND41.301,50000 MMK
1000000 VND82.603,00000 MMK
2000000 VND165.206,00000 MMK
5000000 VND413.015,00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Vietnamese Dong
1 MMK12,10610 VND
5 MMK60,53050 VND
10 MMK121,06100 VND
20 MMK242,12200 VND
50 MMK605,30500 VND
100 MMK1.210,61000 VND
250 MMK3.026,52500 VND
500 MMK6.053,05000 VND
1000 MMK12.106,10000 VND
2000 MMK24.212,20000 VND
5000 MMK60.530,50000 VND
10000 MMK121.061,00000 VND