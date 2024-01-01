Convert VND to GMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Gambian dalasis

5,000 vnd
13.42 gmd

₫1.000 VND = D0.002684 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,374.831.37436.745157.015
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.2680.91224.382104.187
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,476.51.47639.462168.63
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,017.641.01727.198116.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Gambian Dalasi
1000 VND2,68395 GMD
2000 VND5,36790 GMD
5000 VND13,41975 GMD
10000 VND26,83950 GMD
20000 VND53,67900 GMD
50000 VND134,19750 GMD
100000 VND268,39500 GMD
200000 VND536,79000 GMD
500000 VND1.341,97500 GMD
1000000 VND2.683,95000 GMD
2000000 VND5.367,90000 GMD
5000000 VND13.419,75000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GMD372,58600 VND
5 GMD1.862,93000 VND
10 GMD3.725,86000 VND
20 GMD7.451,72000 VND
50 GMD18.629,30000 VND
100 GMD37.258,60000 VND
250 GMD93.146,50000 VND
500 GMD186.293,00000 VND
1000 GMD372.586,00000 VND
2000 GMD745.172,00000 VND
5000 GMD1.862.930,00000 VND
10000 GMD3.725.860,00000 VND