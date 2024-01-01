20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Colombian pesos

Convert VND to COP at the real exchange rate

20,000 vnd
3,257.20 cop

₫1.000 VND = $0.1629 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,376.021.37436.748157.01
1 AUD0.66410.6180.897912.9890.91224.382104.176
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.51.47639.458168.595
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,018.331.01727.195116.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Colombian Peso
1000 VND162,86000 COP
2000 VND325,72000 COP
5000 VND814,30000 COP
10000 VND1.628,60000 COP
20000 VND3.257,20000 COP
50000 VND8.143,00000 COP
100000 VND16.286,00000 COP
200000 VND32.572,00000 COP
500000 VND81.430,00000 COP
1000000 VND162.860,00000 COP
2000000 VND325.720,00000 COP
5000000 VND814.300,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 COP6,14025 VND
5 COP30,70125 VND
10 COP61,40250 VND
20 COP122,80500 VND
50 COP307,01250 VND
100 COP614,02500 VND
250 COP1.535,06250 VND
500 COP3.070,12500 VND
1000 COP6.140,25000 VND
2000 COP12.280,50000 VND
5000 COP30.701,25000 VND
10000 COP61.402,50000 VND