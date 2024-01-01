Convert VND to AOA at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 Vietnamese dongs to Angolan kwanzas
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Angolan kwanzas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Angolan Kwanza
|1000 VND
|33,96570 AOA
|2000 VND
|67,93140 AOA
|5000 VND
|169,82850 AOA
|10000 VND
|339,65700 AOA
|20000 VND
|679,31400 AOA
|50000 VND
|1.698,28500 AOA
|100000 VND
|3.396,57000 AOA
|200000 VND
|6.793,14000 AOA
|500000 VND
|16.982,85000 AOA
|1000000 VND
|33.965,70000 AOA
|2000000 VND
|67.931,40000 AOA
|5000000 VND
|169.828,50000 AOA
|Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AOA
|29,44150 VND
|5 AOA
|147,20750 VND
|10 AOA
|294,41500 VND
|20 AOA
|588,83000 VND
|50 AOA
|1.472,07500 VND
|100 AOA
|2.944,15000 VND
|250 AOA
|7.360,37500 VND
|500 AOA
|14.720,75000 VND
|1000 AOA
|29.441,50000 VND
|2000 AOA
|58.883,00000 VND
|5000 AOA
|147.207,50000 VND
|10000 AOA
|294.415,00000 VND