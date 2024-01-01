5 Uzbekistan soms to US dollars

Convert UZS to USD at the real exchange rate

5 uzs
0.00 usd

so'm1.000 UZS = $0.00007922 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7451.4761.6180.9619.752
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6461.7541.9231.14123.472
1 USD0.9310.784183.5651.3751.5070.89418.392
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / US Dollar
1 UZS0,00008 USD
5 UZS0,00040 USD
10 UZS0,00079 USD
20 UZS0,00158 USD
50 UZS0,00396 USD
100 UZS0,00792 USD
250 UZS0,01980 USD
500 UZS0,03961 USD
1000 UZS0,07922 USD
2000 UZS0,15843 USD
5000 UZS0,39608 USD
10000 UZS0,79216 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 USD12.623,60000 UZS
5 USD63.118,00000 UZS
10 USD126.236,00000 UZS
20 USD252.472,00000 UZS
50 USD631.180,00000 UZS
100 USD1.262.360,00000 UZS
250 USD3.155.900,00000 UZS
500 USD6.311.800,00000 UZS
1000 USD12.623.600,00000 UZS
2000 USD25.247.200,00000 UZS
5000 USD63.118.000,00000 UZS
10000 USD126.236.000,00000 UZS