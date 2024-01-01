amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Turkish liras

Convert UZS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 uzs
2.57 try

so'm1.000 UZS = TL0.002574 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Turkish Lira
1 UZS0,00257 TRY
5 UZS0,01287 TRY
10 UZS0,02574 TRY
20 UZS0,05149 TRY
50 UZS0,12871 TRY
100 UZS0,25743 TRY
250 UZS0,64357 TRY
500 UZS1,28714 TRY
1000 UZS2,57427 TRY
2000 UZS5,14854 TRY
5000 UZS12,87135 TRY
10000 UZS25,74270 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uzbekistan Som
1 TRY388,45900 UZS
5 TRY1.942,29500 UZS
10 TRY3.884,59000 UZS
20 TRY7.769,18000 UZS
50 TRY19.422,95000 UZS
100 TRY38.845,90000 UZS
250 TRY97.114,75000 UZS
500 TRY194.229,50000 UZS
1000 TRY388.459,00000 UZS
2000 TRY776.918,00000 UZS
5000 TRY1.942.295,00000 UZS
10000 TRY3.884.590,00000 UZS