Convert UZS to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 Uzbekistan soms to Saint Helena pounds

500 uzs
0.03 shp

so'm1.000 UZS = £0.00006209 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saint Helena Pound
1 UZS0,00006 SHP
5 UZS0,00031 SHP
10 UZS0,00062 SHP
20 UZS0,00124 SHP
50 UZS0,00310 SHP
100 UZS0,00621 SHP
250 UZS0,01552 SHP
500 UZS0,03104 SHP
1000 UZS0,06209 SHP
2000 UZS0,12417 SHP
5000 UZS0,31043 SHP
10000 UZS0,62087 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 SHP16.106,50000 UZS
5 SHP80.532,50000 UZS
10 SHP161.065,00000 UZS
20 SHP322.130,00000 UZS
50 SHP805.325,00000 UZS
100 SHP1.610.650,00000 UZS
250 SHP4.026.625,00000 UZS
500 SHP8.053.250,00000 UZS
1000 SHP16.106.500,00000 UZS
2000 SHP32.213.000,00000 UZS
5000 SHP80.532.500,00000 UZS
10000 SHP161.065.000,00000 UZS