20 Uzbekistan soms to Singapore dollars

20 uzs
0.00 sgd

so'm1.000 UZS = S$0.0001070 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7131.4751.6180.9619.745
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5781.7531.9221.1423.457
1 USD0.9310.784183.5551.3741.5070.89418.39
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Singapore Dollar
1 UZS0,00011 SGD
5 UZS0,00054 SGD
10 UZS0,00107 SGD
20 UZS0,00214 SGD
50 UZS0,00535 SGD
100 UZS0,01070 SGD
250 UZS0,02676 SGD
500 UZS0,05351 SGD
1000 UZS0,10702 SGD
2000 UZS0,21404 SGD
5000 UZS0,53511 SGD
10000 UZS1,07022 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 SGD9.343,89000 UZS
5 SGD46.719,45000 UZS
10 SGD93.438,90000 UZS
20 SGD186.877,80000 UZS
50 SGD467.194,50000 UZS
100 SGD934.389,00000 UZS
250 SGD2.335.972,50000 UZS
500 SGD4.671.945,00000 UZS
1000 SGD9.343.890,00000 UZS
2000 SGD18.687.780,00000 UZS
5000 SGD46.719.450,00000 UZS
10000 SGD93.438.900,00000 UZS