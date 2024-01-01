500 Uzbekistan soms to Qatari rials

Convert UZS to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 uzs
0.14 qar

so'm1.000 UZS = QR0.0002888 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7241.4751.6180.9619.733
1 GBP1.18911.276106.641.7541.9231.14123.453
1 USD0.9310.784183.5541.3741.5070.89418.376
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Qatari Rial
1 UZS0,00029 QAR
5 UZS0,00144 QAR
10 UZS0,00289 QAR
20 UZS0,00578 QAR
50 UZS0,01444 QAR
100 UZS0,02888 QAR
250 UZS0,07219 QAR
500 UZS0,14438 QAR
1000 UZS0,28876 QAR
2000 UZS0,57752 QAR
5000 UZS1,44381 QAR
10000 UZS2,88761 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Uzbekistan Som
1 QAR3.463,07000 UZS
5 QAR17.315,35000 UZS
10 QAR34.630,70000 UZS
20 QAR69.261,40000 UZS
50 QAR173.153,50000 UZS
100 QAR346.307,00000 UZS
250 QAR865.767,50000 UZS
500 QAR1.731.535,00000 UZS
1000 QAR3.463.070,00000 UZS
2000 QAR6.926.140,00000 UZS
5000 QAR17.315.350,00000 UZS
10000 QAR34.630.700,00000 UZS