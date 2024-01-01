Convert UZS to PKR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Uzbekistan soms to Pakistani rupees

10,000 uzs
220.70 pkr

so'm1.000 UZS = ₨0.02207 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7221.4751.6180.9619.785
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6321.7531.9231.14123.514
1 USD0.9310.784183.5511.3741.5070.89418.424
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 UZS0,02207 PKR
5 UZS0,11035 PKR
10 UZS0,22070 PKR
20 UZS0,44140 PKR
50 UZS1,10349 PKR
100 UZS2,20698 PKR
250 UZS5,51745 PKR
500 UZS11,03490 PKR
1000 UZS22,06980 PKR
2000 UZS44,13960 PKR
5000 UZS110,34900 PKR
10000 UZS220,69800 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 PKR45,31080 UZS
5 PKR226,55400 UZS
10 PKR453,10800 UZS
20 PKR906,21600 UZS
50 PKR2.265,54000 UZS
100 PKR4.531,08000 UZS
250 PKR11.327,70000 UZS
500 PKR22.655,40000 UZS
1000 PKR45.310,80000 UZS
2000 PKR90.621,60000 UZS
5000 PKR226.554,00000 UZS
10000 PKR453.108,00000 UZS