100 Uzbekistan soms to Norwegian kroner

Convert UZS to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 uzs
0.08 nok

so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.0008432 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Norwegian Krone
1 UZS0,00084 NOK
5 UZS0,00422 NOK
10 UZS0,00843 NOK
20 UZS0,01686 NOK
50 UZS0,04216 NOK
100 UZS0,08432 NOK
250 UZS0,21079 NOK
500 UZS0,42158 NOK
1000 UZS0,84317 NOK
2000 UZS1,68633 NOK
5000 UZS4,21584 NOK
10000 UZS8,43167 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uzbekistan Som
1 NOK1.186,00000 UZS
5 NOK5.930,00000 UZS
10 NOK11.860,00000 UZS
20 NOK23.720,00000 UZS
50 NOK59.300,00000 UZS
100 NOK118.600,00000 UZS
250 NOK296.500,00000 UZS
500 NOK593.000,00000 UZS
1000 NOK1.186.000,00000 UZS
2000 NOK2.372.000,00000 UZS
5000 NOK5.930.000,00000 UZS
10000 NOK11.860.000,00000 UZS