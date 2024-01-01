20 Uzbekistan soms to Guernsey pounds

Convert UZS to GGP at the real exchange rate

20 uzs
0.00 ggp

so'm1.000 UZS = £0.00006207 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7351.4761.6190.9619.807
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6351.7541.9231.14123.538
1 USD0.9310.783183.541.3741.5070.89418.44
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Guernsey pound
1 UZS0,00006 GGP
5 UZS0,00031 GGP
10 UZS0,00062 GGP
20 UZS0,00124 GGP
50 UZS0,00310 GGP
100 UZS0,00621 GGP
250 UZS0,01552 GGP
500 UZS0,03104 GGP
1000 UZS0,06207 GGP
2000 UZS0,12414 GGP
5000 UZS0,31036 GGP
10000 UZS0,62071 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 GGP16.110,60000 UZS
5 GGP80.553,00000 UZS
10 GGP161.106,00000 UZS
20 GGP322.212,00000 UZS
50 GGP805.530,00000 UZS
100 GGP1.611.060,00000 UZS
250 GGP4.027.650,00000 UZS
500 GGP8.055.300,00000 UZS
1000 GGP16.110.600,00000 UZS
2000 GGP32.221.200,00000 UZS
5000 GGP80.553.000,00000 UZS
10000 GGP161.106.000,00000 UZS