Convert UZS to EUR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Euros

1,000 uzs
0.07 eur

so'm1.000 UZS = €0.00007377 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Euro
1 UZS0,00007 EUR
5 UZS0,00037 EUR
10 UZS0,00074 EUR
20 UZS0,00148 EUR
50 UZS0,00369 EUR
100 UZS0,00738 EUR
250 UZS0,01844 EUR
500 UZS0,03689 EUR
1000 UZS0,07377 EUR
2000 UZS0,14754 EUR
5000 UZS0,36886 EUR
10000 UZS0,73771 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Uzbekistan Som
1 EUR13.555,40000 UZS
5 EUR67.777,00000 UZS
10 EUR135.554,00000 UZS
20 EUR271.108,00000 UZS
50 EUR677.770,00000 UZS
100 EUR1.355.540,00000 UZS
250 EUR3.388.850,00000 UZS
500 EUR6.777.700,00000 UZS
1000 EUR13.555.400,00000 UZS
2000 EUR27.110.800,00000 UZS
5000 EUR67.777.000,00000 UZS
10000 EUR135.554.000,00000 UZS