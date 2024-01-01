Convert UZS to CNY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Uzbekistan soms to Chinese yuan rmb

10,000 uzs
5.75 cny

so'm1.000 UZS = ¥0.0005746 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UZS0,00057 CNY
5 UZS0,00287 CNY
10 UZS0,00575 CNY
20 UZS0,01149 CNY
50 UZS0,02873 CNY
100 UZS0,05746 CNY
250 UZS0,14366 CNY
500 UZS0,28731 CNY
1000 UZS0,57463 CNY
2000 UZS1,14925 CNY
5000 UZS2,87314 CNY
10000 UZS5,74627 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uzbekistan Som
1 CNY1.740,26000 UZS
5 CNY8.701,30000 UZS
10 CNY17.402,60000 UZS
20 CNY34.805,20000 UZS
50 CNY87.013,00000 UZS
100 CNY174.026,00000 UZS
250 CNY435.065,00000 UZS
500 CNY870.130,00000 UZS
1000 CNY1.740.260,00000 UZS
2000 CNY3.480.520,00000 UZS
5000 CNY8.701.300,00000 UZS
10000 CNY17.402.600,00000 UZS