Convert UZS to CHF

5 Uzbekistan soms to Swiss francs

5 uzs
0.00 chf

so'm1.000 UZS = SFr.0.00007080 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Loading

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swiss Franc
1 UZS0,00007 CHF
5 UZS0,00035 CHF
10 UZS0,00071 CHF
20 UZS0,00142 CHF
50 UZS0,00354 CHF
100 UZS0,00708 CHF
250 UZS0,01770 CHF
500 UZS0,03540 CHF
1000 UZS0,07080 CHF
2000 UZS0,14161 CHF
5000 UZS0,35402 CHF
10000 UZS0,70804 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 CHF14.123,40000 UZS
5 CHF70.617,00000 UZS
10 CHF141.234,00000 UZS
20 CHF282.468,00000 UZS
50 CHF706.170,00000 UZS
100 CHF1.412.340,00000 UZS
250 CHF3.530.850,00000 UZS
500 CHF7.061.700,00000 UZS
1000 CHF14.123.400,00000 UZS
2000 CHF28.246.800,00000 UZS
5000 CHF70.617.000,00000 UZS
10000 CHF141.234.000,00000 UZS