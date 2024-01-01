1 Uzbekistan som to Bulgarian levs

Convert UZS to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 uzs
0.00 bgn

so'm1.000 UZS = лв0.0001443 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7371.4761.6180.9619.853
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6461.7541.9231.14123.594
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5060.89418.483
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan som

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 UZS0,00014 BGN
5 UZS0,00072 BGN
10 UZS0,00144 BGN
20 UZS0,00289 BGN
50 UZS0,00721 BGN
100 UZS0,01443 BGN
250 UZS0,03607 BGN
500 UZS0,07213 BGN
1000 UZS0,14426 BGN
2000 UZS0,28853 BGN
5000 UZS0,72132 BGN
10000 UZS1,44263 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uzbekistan Som
1 BGN6.931,79000 UZS
5 BGN34.658,95000 UZS
10 BGN69.317,90000 UZS
20 BGN138.635,80000 UZS
50 BGN346.589,50000 UZS
100 BGN693.179,00000 UZS
250 BGN1.732.947,50000 UZS
500 BGN3.465.895,00000 UZS
1000 BGN6.931.790,00000 UZS
2000 BGN13.863.580,00000 UZS
5000 BGN34.658.950,00000 UZS
10000 BGN69.317.900,00000 UZS