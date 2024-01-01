Convert UYU to ZAR at the real exchange rate

250 Uruguayan pesos to South African rand

250 uyu
117.25 zar

$U1.000 UYU = R0.4690 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7321.4761.6180.9619.853
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6291.7541.9231.14123.591
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5070.89418.483
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South African Rand
1 UYU0,46901 ZAR
5 UYU2,34507 ZAR
10 UYU4,69014 ZAR
20 UYU9,38028 ZAR
50 UYU23,45070 ZAR
100 UYU46,90140 ZAR
250 UYU117,25350 ZAR
500 UYU234,50700 ZAR
1000 UYU469,01400 ZAR
2000 UYU938,02800 ZAR
5000 UYU2.345,07000 ZAR
10000 UYU4.690,14000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Uruguayan Peso
1 ZAR2,13213 UYU
5 ZAR10,66065 UYU
10 ZAR21,32130 UYU
20 ZAR42,64260 UYU
50 ZAR106,60650 UYU
100 ZAR213,21300 UYU
250 ZAR533,03250 UYU
500 ZAR1.066,06500 UYU
1000 ZAR2.132,13000 UYU
2000 ZAR4.264,26000 UYU
5000 ZAR10.660,65000 UYU
10000 ZAR21.321,30000 UYU