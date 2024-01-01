50 Uruguayan pesos to US dollars

Convert UYU to USD at the real exchange rate

50 uyu
1.27 usd

$U1.000 UYU = $0.02543 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / US Dollar
1 UYU0,02543 USD
5 UYU0,12713 USD
10 UYU0,25425 USD
20 UYU0,50851 USD
50 UYU1,27127 USD
100 UYU2,54254 USD
250 UYU6,35635 USD
500 UYU12,71270 USD
1000 UYU25,42540 USD
2000 UYU50,85080 USD
5000 UYU127,12700 USD
10000 UYU254,25400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 USD39,33080 UYU
5 USD196,65400 UYU
10 USD393,30800 UYU
20 USD786,61600 UYU
50 USD1.966,54000 UYU
100 USD3.933,08000 UYU
250 USD9.832,70000 UYU
500 USD19.665,40000 UYU
1000 USD39.330,80000 UYU
2000 USD78.661,60000 UYU
5000 USD196.654,00000 UYU
10000 USD393.308,00000 UYU