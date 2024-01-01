Convert UYU to THB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uruguayan pesos to Thai bahts

1,000 uyu
934.78 thb

$U1.000 UYU = ฿0.9348 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.731.4761.6180.9619.828
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6391.7541.9231.14123.564
1 USD0.9310.783183.5431.3741.5070.89418.461
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Thai Baht
1 UYU0,93478 THB
5 UYU4,67388 THB
10 UYU9,34776 THB
20 UYU18,69552 THB
50 UYU46,73880 THB
100 UYU93,47760 THB
250 UYU233,69400 THB
500 UYU467,38800 THB
1000 UYU934,77600 THB
2000 UYU1.869,55200 THB
5000 UYU4.673,88000 THB
10000 UYU9.347,76000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uruguayan Peso
1 THB1,06977 UYU
5 THB5,34885 UYU
10 THB10,69770 UYU
20 THB21,39540 UYU
50 THB53,48850 UYU
100 THB106,97700 UYU
250 THB267,44250 UYU
500 THB534,88500 UYU
1000 THB1.069,77000 UYU
2000 THB2.139,54000 UYU
5000 THB5.348,85000 UYU
10000 THB10.697,70000 UYU