500 Uruguayan pesos to Isle of Man pounds

Convert UYU to IMP at the real exchange rate

500 uyu
9.96 imp

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01992 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 UYU0,01992 IMP
5 UYU0,09961 IMP
10 UYU0,19922 IMP
20 UYU0,39844 IMP
50 UYU0,99610 IMP
100 UYU1,99219 IMP
250 UYU4,98048 IMP
500 UYU9,96095 IMP
1000 UYU19,92190 IMP
2000 UYU39,84380 IMP
5000 UYU99,60950 IMP
10000 UYU199,21900 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 IMP50,19590 UYU
5 IMP250,97950 UYU
10 IMP501,95900 UYU
20 IMP1.003,91800 UYU
50 IMP2.509,79500 UYU
100 IMP5.019,59000 UYU
250 IMP12.548,97500 UYU
500 IMP25.097,95000 UYU
1000 IMP50.195,90000 UYU
2000 IMP100.391,80000 UYU
5000 IMP250.979,50000 UYU
10000 IMP501.959,00000 UYU